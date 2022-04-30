Abruzzese scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over Boston.

Abruzzese's first NHL point showed off great hand-eye coordination. Morgan Reilly's post shot was headed for the net when the young Harvard product deftly tipped it at waist height right past an unprepared Jeremy Swayman. It stood as the game-winning goal, which made it even sweeter. Abruzzese hasn't produced at the prolific levels he did in college, but he's showing Leafs' fans his incredible hockey sense, strong vision and willingness to go into the dirty areas on the ice.