Chenard is no longer on the Leaf's active roster, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports Tuesday.

With the Leafs in a back-to-back and Chenard serving as the No. 2 behind Ilya Samsonov on Monday, there were plenty of questions surrounding who might get the start for Tuesday's clash with Tampa Bay. While no official confirmation from the Leafs yet, Joseph Woll was recalled from the minors while the 21-year-old Chenard was removed from the roster in a corresponding move. Chenard will no doubt be hoping his brief cameo with the Leafs could earn him at least an AHL deal heading into next season as he will have aged out of junior eligibility.