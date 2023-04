Chenard agreed to terms on an amateur tryout agreement with the Leafs on Monday in order to serve as the backup versus the Panthers.

Chenard didn't get onto the ice Monday, sitting behind Ilya Samsonov while Matt Murray (concussion) was unavailable. With the Leafs heading into a back-to-back in a meaningless game versus Tampa Bay on Tuesday, the club could consider giving Chenard the start in order to rest Samsonov.