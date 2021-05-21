Foligno recorded an assist, two hits and five PIM in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens in Game 1.
Foligno provided the primary helper on a William Nylander tally in the second period. The 33-year-old Foligno also fought Corey Perry in the first period after the Canadiens' winger's knee made inadvertent but hard contact with John Tavares' head in a scary play. Foligno had 20 points, 81 shots on net and 133 hits in 49 regular-season games between the Blue Jackets and the Maple Leafs. A versatile forward, Foligno could see an increased role in the near term due to Tavares' injury.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Foligno: Physical in return•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Foligno: Will play Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Foligno: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Foligno: Practices Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Foligno: Expected to miss next two games•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Foligno: Leaves Monday's game•