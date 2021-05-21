Foligno recorded an assist, two hits and five PIM in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens in Game 1.

Foligno provided the primary helper on a William Nylander tally in the second period. The 33-year-old Foligno also fought Corey Perry in the first period after the Canadiens' winger's knee made inadvertent but hard contact with John Tavares' head in a scary play. Foligno had 20 points, 81 shots on net and 133 hits in 49 regular-season games between the Blue Jackets and the Maple Leafs. A versatile forward, Foligno could see an increased role in the near term due to Tavares' injury.