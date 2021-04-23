Foligno (upper body) debuted Thursday in a 5-3 win over Winnipeg. He picked up an assist and delivered three hits in 16:12 of ice time.

He skated with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, but didn't see any power-play time. Foligno was a bit rusty at the start of the game, but shed that pretty quickly. He plays with an edge and is willing to go to the net, and is hands are really good. Foligno will get a offensive boost in blue and white, so fantasy managers need to get him back into their lineups.