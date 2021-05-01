Foligno (rest) will return to Toronto's lineup for Saturday's game versus Vancouver, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.
Foligno was given the night off Thursday against the Canucks, but he'll return to a top-line role for Saturday's rematch. He's picked up three helpers through three games since being traded to the Maple Leafs.
