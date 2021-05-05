Foligno (upper body) isn't expected to play against the Canadiens on Thursday or Saturday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
The Maple Leafs are likely just focused on getting Foligno ready for the playoffs, so don't expect them to rush the veteran forward back before he's 100 percent healthy. He's picked up four helpers in five games with Toronto since being dealt to the Leafs at the trade deadline.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Foligno: Leaves Monday's game•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Foligno: Back in action•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Foligno: Maintenance day on tap•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Foligno: Assist in Toronto debut•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Foligno: Making Maple Leafs debut•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Foligno: Will meet team Wednesday•