Foligno (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus Ottawa on Wednesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Foligno has missed the last two games due to his upper-body problem. Prior to sustaining his injury, the 33-year-old winger garnered four helpers in his previous five outings while dishing out 16 hits. Once back in the lineup, the BUffalo native could slot into a spot on the first line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner which would make him a top-end fantasy option.
