Foligno (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's Game 6 versus Montreal, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Foligno centered the Maple Leafs' second line during morning skate, suggesting he's likely closer to probable than questionable for Saturday's contest. Nonetheless, his status versus the Canadiens likely won't be confirmed until Toronto takes the ice for pregame warmups.
