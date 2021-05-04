Foligno (upper body) left Monday's game against Montreal and will not return.
Foligno was on the ice for just 9:05 before exiting Monday's game. The 33-year-old had an assist in each of the four games he'd played with the Maple Leafs before going scoreless Monday. An update on his status should be available ahead of Thursday's rematch with the Canadiens.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Foligno: Back in action•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Foligno: Maintenance day on tap•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Foligno: Assist in Toronto debut•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Foligno: Making Maple Leafs debut•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Foligno: Will meet team Wednesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Foligno: Sent to Toronto•