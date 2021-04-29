Foligno (rest) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Canucks, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.
Foligno and several other veteran players will get the night off versus Vancouver. The veteran forward will likely return to the lineup for Saturday's rematch with the Canucks.
