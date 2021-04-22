Foligno (upper body) is on track to make his Toronto debut Thursday against Winnipeg, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Foligno has missed six straight games with an upper-body injury, but he's slated to get plenty of ice time Thursday, as he's expected to skate with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marter on the Maple Leafs' top line against the Jets. The former Blue Jacket has picked up seven goals and 16 points in 42 games this campaign.