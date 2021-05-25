Per David Alter of The Hockey News, Foligno (lower body) is not on the ice for pregame warmups ahead of Game 4 against Montreal on Tuesday.
Foligno sat out Game 3 with the injury, and although Tuesday's lineup has yet to be set in stone, it doesn't appear that the former Blue Jackets captain will suit up in Game 4.
