Foligno (lower body) will not play in Game 3 against Montreal on Monday.
Foligno was a late scratch just before Monday's game started and he'll be replaced by Riley Nash. The veteran forward will be questionable for Tuesday's Game 4 contest. He has an assist and four hits through two games this postseason.
