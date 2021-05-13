Foligno (upper body) had two shots and two PIM while leading the team with six hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa.

Foligno was back from a two-game absence and slotted in on the second line alongside John Tavares and William Nylander. Foligno didn't crack the scoresheet but certainly made his presence felt with his half-dozen hits. The 33-year-old will go into Friday's regular-season finale with seven goals and 13 assists in 48 games.