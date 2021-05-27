Foligno (lower body) will not be in the lineup against Montreal for Game 5 on Thursday, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.

Foligno was still classified as day-to-day by coach Sheldon Keefe but he wasn't on the ice for Thursday's practice session which doesn't bode well for a return in the near future. Including the regular season, the center is goalless in his last 10 contests while registering just 13 shots on net, though he did manage five assists over that stretch. With John Tavares (concussion) also unavailable, Alex Kerfoot figures to step into the second-line center role.