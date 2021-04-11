The Maple Leafs acquired Foligno from the Blue Jackets on Sunday for a first-round pick, two fourth-round picks and Stefan Noesen, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The Sharks were involved in this trade to help with salary-cap implications. The Maple Leafs were one of the multiple teams offering a first-round pick for Foligno, a pending unrestricted free agent. Foligno had to waive his no-move clause for the Blue Jackets to make this trade, so he likely had a say in his landing spot. The 33-year-old winger is considered a strong defensive forward, and he's recorded 16 points and 109 hits through 42 games this season. Foligno's upper-body injury isn't a major concern, but he'll be required to quarantine for at least seven days before making his Maple Leafs debut regardless.