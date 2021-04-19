Foligno (upper body) will meet his new teammates in Winnipeg on Wednesday, Lance Hornsby of the Toronto Sun reports.

Foligno has been in quarantine since being acquired from the Blue Jackets in an April 11 trade, but he'll be ready to meet his new teammates Wednesday. This news rules Foligno out for Tuesday's game against the Canucks, though it remains to be seen if his upper-body injury has healed and whether he feels up to game speed after quarantining. If both of those boxes are checked, Foligno could make his Maple Leafs debut Wednesday against the Jets.