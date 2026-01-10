Moldenhauer scored a goal and added an assist in the University of Michigan's 5-2 win over the University of Notre Dame on Friday.

With the effort, Moldenhauer has four goals and 11 helpers over 21 appearances this season. The goal was his first since Nov. 22 versus Ohio State University. Moldenhauer has already surpassed his point total from last year (10 in 29 games), but he's doing only marginally better than he showed as a freshman with 21 points over 41 games in 2023-24.