Moldenhauer racked up three assists in the University of Michigan's 8-1 win over Ohio State University on Saturday.

Moldenhauer made his presence felt in this rivalry matchup. The 21-year-old winger has picked up the pace recently and is up to three goals and eight assists over 16 appearances, surpassing his 10-point effort from 29 games a year ago. The Maple Leafs prospect is shaping up as a decent playmaker, though he's yet to have a real breakout season at the NCAA level.