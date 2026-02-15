Moldenhauer scored twice and added an assist in the University of Michigan's 6-3 win over Penn State on Saturday.

Moldenhauer is now at 12 goals and 25 points over 30 appearances this season, which is the most productive of his three with the Wolverines. The 21-year-old winger has added a plus-22 rating, showing significant growth in that area. The Toronto prospect, a third-round pick from 2022, is eligible for one more NCAA season after this one, so it's not clear if he'll turn pro after 2025-26.