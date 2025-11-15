Moldenhauer scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in the University of Michigan's 7-1 win over Penn State on Friday.

Moldenhauer has seven points over 13 contests for the Wolverines this season. The 2022 third-round pick of the Maple Leafs hasn't done much to impress in his collegiate career, logging a total of 38 points over 83 total appearances. The 21-year-old is in his junior year, and Toronto has his signing rights until Aug. 15, 2027.