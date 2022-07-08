Moldenhauer was selected 95th overall by the Leafs in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

On paper, Moldenhauer's numbers in his first USHL season appear a tad underwhelming (18 goals, 43 points in 41 games), but then you consider this is a kid who was clipped with an errant skate early in the year which led to an extended stint in the hospital and all sorts of health issues, and he gets a pass. Moldenhauer is healthy now, and a clear candidate for an immediate jump in production moving forward. He is an excellent skater and hard worker, although his creativity in terms of playmaking is lacking at times. Moldenhauer will return to Chicago of the USHL next season before deciding on a college for the 2023-24 campaign.