Robertson (shoulder) skated with the Maple Leafs' second group Thursday to begin training camp, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Robertson was given a six-month timeline to return after undergoing shoulder surgery in January, so it's not a surprise he's back in action. It doesn't appear he'll have any limitations, so the 22-year-old winger will have a chance to win a job in camp. Unfortunately for Robertson, the Maple Leafs boast one of the deepest forward groups in the league, so he'll likely start 2023-24 with AHL Toronto unless he puts forth a really impressive performance. His main competition for playing time will likely be Noah Gregor.