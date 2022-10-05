Robertson has seven preseason points, tied with Matt Duchene and Timo Meier for the NHL preseason lead.

Robertson has thrived because of his incredible shot. Rocket Richard winning teammate, Auston Matthews says "... he probably shoots it harder than anybody on the team." Heady praise. Coach Sheldon Keefe has also been impressed, saying these preseason games "are the best I've seen Nick look in a Leafs jersey." Robertson has not secured an NHL role this season and may still end up in the AHL. But his game is improving and that's what the team and dynasty managers want to see.