Robertson (knee) returned to practice Tuesday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Robertson has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in his NHL debut Jan. 16 against the Senators, but the 19-year-old rookie appears to be nearing a return to action. He'll need to be activated off long-term injured reserve before being eligible to play, so keep an eye out for that announcement.
