Robertson was promoted from the taxi squad Saturday, David Alter of The Canadian Press reports.

Robertson could be in line for his NHL debut in Saturday's road game against Ottawa, although it remains to be seen whether he gets the nod. The 2019 second-round pick was phenomenal in the OHL last season, racking up 55 goals and 31 helpers over 46 games. Robertson likely will play in the bottom six if he cracks the lineup.