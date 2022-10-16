Robertson was summoned from the minors Sunday.

Robertson was a standout performer for the Leafs during the preseason, but had to start the year in the AHL because of cap constraints and a lack of roster flexibility. Toronto gained some room to work with Saturday when Matt Murray (adductor) went on LTIR. He picked up one goal and one assist in two games with the Marlies prior to being brought up to the big club. Robertson should get a chance to show he belongs in the NHL.