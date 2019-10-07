Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Dominating OHL in early going

Robertson tallied a goal and an assist in OHL Peterborough's 4-3 win over Sault Ste. Marie on Sunday.

The combination of Robertson (13 points) and fellow Toronto prospect Semyon Der-Aguchintsev (14 points) have been unstoppable in Peterborough's first six contests. The Leafs thought enough of Robertson to hand him an entry-level contract in early September, just months after they spent a second round pick on him in this past June's draft. Robertson should remain one of the OHL's top offensive weapons all season long.