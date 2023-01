Robertson (shoulder) underwent shoulder surgery and will need six months to recover.

Robertson's timetable rules him out for the rest of the regular season, and it suggests that he won't be an option during the playoffs either, even if the Leafs go on a deep run. He has two goals and five points in 15 contests while averaging 10:53 of ice time this season. The 21-year-old was last in the lineup Dec. 8.