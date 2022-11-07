Robertson posted an assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Robertson was a healthy scratch for the first two games of November before replacing Wayne Simmonds in the lineup Sunday. The 21-year-old Robertson was able to earn the secondary helper on John Tavares' go-ahead goal in the third period. Through seven contests, Robertson's offense has shown up easily with two goals, three assists, 11 shots on net and a plus-3 rating. He still needs to round out his game a bit more to avoid being scratched or sent down.