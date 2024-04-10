Robertson scored his 13th goal of the season Tuesday in a 5-2 win over the Devils.

He's been especially effective of late, putting up three goals and assist in his last four games (six shots). Robertson has 13 goals and 25 points in 52 games, which would pro-rate to 20 goals and 39 points over a full season. This is the first season that Robertson has gotten an opportunity to skate more regular shifts in the NHL, his growth pattern continues to track upward. He may not be a star, but he does have the talent to deliver sturdy production from the middle six.