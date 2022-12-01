Roberts delivered a team-high four hits during Wednesday's 3-1 victory over the visiting Sharks.

Robertson, who dressed Wednesday after being designated as a healthy scratch the previous three games, played with more edge, recording a season-high in delivered checks. The 2019 second-round draft pick had four combined hits in six outings before spending the past week watching games from the pressbox. Robertson opened Wednesday on the fourth line with Zach Aston-Reese and David Kampf and generated three shots in 13:26 of ice time, including 1:32 on the power play.