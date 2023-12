Robertson delivered an assist Thursday in a 6-5 overtime loss to Columbus.

It came on the power play. Robertson has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 16 games this season while toiling on the third line. All things considered, his production has been solid, even if his mesh with line mates hasn't. Robertson has top-six talent, but we don't know if that will manifest itself with the Leafs. His fantasy value will go up when climbs onto a scoring line permanently.