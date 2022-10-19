Robertson will skate with John Tavaras and William Nylander on the second line, reports Jonas Siegel of The Athletic, and join the second power-play unit.

He bumps Denis Malgin on the second line and likely pushes Rasmus Sandin off the power play. Robertson is a skilled winger that needs top-six time to try to show the team he deserves to stick in the NHL. He performed well in training camp, but didn't get the tap on the shoulder. Now, Robertson gets his chance to help the squad and fantasy managers, too.