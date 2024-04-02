Robertson notched a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-4 victory over the Panthers.
Robertson opened the scoring late in the first period, beating Sergei Bobrovsky on a breakaway before adding an assist on Matthew Knies' tally in the second. The 22-year-old Roberston now has two goals and three points in his last two contests -- he has four goals and five points in nine games since he was recalled from the AHL in mid-March. Overall, Robertson has 12 goals with 12 assists through a career-most 50 games at the NHL level this season.
