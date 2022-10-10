Robertson was assigned to the minors Monday by the Leafs.
Robertson was a standout performer during training camp, but got caught in a numbers game with Toronto tight against the salary cap. According to David Alter of Sports Illustrated, Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday that Robertson didn't get a roster spot because Denis Malgin would need to clear waivers to be sent down and Robertson is exempt.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Among preseason scoring leaders•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Back to bus league•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Brought up from minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Reassigned Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Filling top-six role•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Sent to minors•