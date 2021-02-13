Robertson (knee) was assigned to AHL Toronto after being activated from long-term injured reserve Saturday.

Robertson logged just 2:20 of ice time in his NHL debut before suffering a knee injury. Now that he's healthy, the 19-year-old will continue his development in the minors. The 5-foot-9, 164-pound winger was quite impressive with Peterborough of the OHL last season, racking up 55 goals and 31 assists across 46 games.