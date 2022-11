Robertson was a healthy scratch again Friday against the Wild.

He had gotten back into action Wednesday night against the Devils for the first time since Nov. 12, but found himself back in the press box Friday. Robertson has five points (two goals, three assists) in 11 games this season, but needs to be in the Leafs' top six in order to truly show what he may be able to deliver. The Leafs are deep at forward, so Robertson's chance to stick on a top line may be limited.