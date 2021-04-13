Robertson logged 8:11 of ice time in a 4-2 loss to Montreal on Monday.
Robertson was incredibly noticeable early in the game with his speed and edge, beating Habs to the puck time and time again. But he disappeared on later shifts and with the arrival of several players at the deadline, Robertson will likely be hard-pressed to earn NHL ice time going forward. His dynasty value remains intact.
