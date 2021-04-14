Robertson was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol as a precaution Wednesday, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
This is a precautionary measure because Robertson was with AHL Toronto -- which shut down operations for a week Wednesday due to the virus -- earlier this week. The 19-year-old played the last two games with the Maple Leafs, averaging 8:40 of ice time and producing no points. It's unclear how long he'll stay in protocol.
