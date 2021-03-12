Robertson was promoted to the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly.
The Maple Leafs made a line change with their taxi squad players Thursday, and Robertson was included in the group of players moving up. If this is more than just a set of paper moves, Robertson could compete for middle-six minutes with the big club eventually.
