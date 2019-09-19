Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Lands entry-level deal
Robertson inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Toronto on Thursday.
Robertson -- who was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft -- racked up 27 goals and 28 helpers with OHL Peterborough. The 18-year-old won't be playing in the NHL any time soon and figures to spend at least another year in juniors continuing to develop his game.
