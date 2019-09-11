Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Leads team at prospect tourney
Robertson led the Leafs' prospect team with five points (four goals, one assist) at the recent Traverse City tournament.
It was an impressive performance for a kid who doesn't turn 18 until September 11. Robertson played against several guys who are considered top prospects, some of whom have already gotten NHL experience. The tournament brought out the best in him and he clearly elevated his game. Robertson will be headed back to the OHL this season, but he has made a strong impression so far.
