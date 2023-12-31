Robertson scored a goal, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Robertson has scored in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. His tally Saturday was too late to make a difference, but the winger continues to play solidly in a bottom-six role. He has five goals, six assists, 34 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 23 appearances this season.