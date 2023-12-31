Robertson scored a goal, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
Robertson has scored in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. His tally Saturday was too late to make a difference, but the winger continues to play solidly in a bottom-six role. He has five goals, six assists, 34 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 23 appearances this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Gets power-play helper•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Summoned from AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Active for training camp•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Done for season•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Shifts to LTIR•