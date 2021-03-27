Robertson was designated for the taxi squad Saturday, Sportsnet reports.
Robertson has been quite good in the minors this season, posting two goals and seven assists across 10 AHL games. The 5-foot-9 forward will practice and travel with the team while on the taxi squad.
