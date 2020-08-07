Robertson scored his first career goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss in Game 3 versus the Blue Jackets.

The 18-year-old Robertson put the Maple Leafs ahead 3-0 in the second period. The tally was Robertson's first NHL goal. The California native ranked 10th in scoring in the OHL with 55 goals and 86 points in 46 games with the Peterborough Petes. He's seen bottom-six minutes in the qualifying round series, but Robertson may challenge for a roster spot in training camp ahead of the 2020-21 season.