Robertson (shoulder) will be out of action for 6-8 weeks, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

The good news is that no surgery will be required. The 21-year-old should return around the All-Star break. It's a tough blow for Robertson, who had started to see second-line action of late with John Tavares and Mitch Marner. Robertson's spot on the second line has been taken by Denis Malgin. Robertson has two goals and five points in 15 games this season.