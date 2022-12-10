Robertson (shoulder) will be out of action for 6-8 weeks, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
The good news is that no surgery will be required. The 21-year-old should return around the All-Star break. It's a tough blow for Robertson, who had started to see second-line action of late with John Tavares and Mitch Marner. Robertson's spot on the second line has been taken by Denis Malgin. Robertson has two goals and five points in 15 games this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Will be out long-term•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Sustains shoulder injury•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Gets physical in return•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Healthy scratch again•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Draws helper in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson: Picks up assist•