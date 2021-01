Robertson (knee) will miss at least four weeks after getting back the results of the MRI on his injury, per coach Sheldon Keefe, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

The team actually considers this to be good news after initial fears of an even more serious injury. Robertson was making his NHL debut when he got injured, so it remains to be seen whether he'll have a lineup spot waiting for him upon his return. If he makes it back in exactly four weeks, he could play as soon as Feb. 15 against Ottawa.