Robertson recorded an assist and three blocked shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Robertson sure looks like he's here to stay with two goals and an assist through three contests. Over the previous two years' he recorded just two points in 16 outings. The 21-year-old winger has added seven shots on net, four hits, three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating while working on the Maple Leafs' second line. He's worth a look in fantasy formats that focus on point production.